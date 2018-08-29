Midfield Police: Carjacking suspect is in custody

Midfield police have a suspect in custody believed to be connected to a carjacking on Friday in the Save-A-Lot parking lot.

The victim, Adrian Vandiver, said she identified the suspect on Wednesday.

Vandiver recovered her stolen car on Sunday in Birmingham with the help of social media and Birmingham police.

Vandiver, her two children and 10-month-old grandson were in the car when they were approached by the gunman. She said she’s glad the suspect is off the streets, believing this could have been much worse.

Hear more about Vandiver's story tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.