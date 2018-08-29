Victim in life-threatening condition from Chalkville shooting

Suspects are in custody and being questioned after a shooting in northeastern Jefferson County.

Jefferson County deputies say a victim has life-threatening injuries from a shooting near Chalkville. The incident happened around 5:30 this afternoon in the 2600 block of Streetman Circle.

Police say the shooter fled the scene but suspects were located by deputies a short distance away and taken into custody.

Police say a motive is unknown. This story is developing.

