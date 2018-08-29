Eutaw police threaten strike over interference from city councilors

A group of Eutaw police officers spoke out and made claims that members of the city council are making it harder for them to do their job.

They say it's also making them public less safe. They showed us several guns police confiscated in the past month.

Those officers claimed taking some of these guns upset a city councilor because the weapons belonged to a relative.

"The main problem is the city council, and a lot of this family members is the one creating the problem making it unsafe for the officers," Sgt. Rodriquez Jones said.

Jones, along with officers Kendrick Barnes and Tommie Johnson, spoke publicly Wednesday.

"On two occasions I've been in serious fights and the first thing they say is I know who I'm going to call," Barnes said.

The officers say the interference is an ongoing problem.

"When their family members are out there getting into trouble and when they're the ones trying to intervene with the officers doing their jobs, pulling up on traffic stops, coming to domestic violence calls," Jones said.

We spoke to city councilor Latasha Johnson by phone. She denied the officers' accusations and said their claims are the result of city leaders cracking down on officers using patrol cars for personal business.

If the situation doesn't change, those officers say they may go on strike or quit the department all together.

