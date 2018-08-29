Birmingham PD seeking to fill openings via social media advertising

The Birmingham Police Department is hiring. The department is even advertising for new recruits on social media channels.

According to a spokesperson, they have space for 85 to 90 new officers.

So, why the shortage?

Approximately 20 years ago, the department had several large recruiting classes. Now, many of those officers are starting to retire.

While the department does still maintain a large police presence, there is no question that more help would go a long way.

“That plays a big part in the amount of officers we can put on the field. If we had that many more officers, we could do quite a bit more as far as investigations, as well as patrol divisions," said Sgt. Johnny Williams.

