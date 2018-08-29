13 years later, Homewood business owner remembers how Hurricane Katrina changed life

It's been 13 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. Amanda LeBlanc left the city a few days before it hit.

"Our home was still standing, but it was filled with 12 feet of water for 20 days. So there was nothing left," she said.

She eventually settled in the Birmingham area, and even opened a business in downtown Homewood.

Even though her family has experienced hardships, LeBlanc says they’ve come out stronger.

"We never know what God is walking us through and why during it. But now looking back at where I am in my life, where my kids are, the blessings that have come from it, there is nothing I would change. I would walk through it all again for things to turn out the way they are now," said LeBlanc.

