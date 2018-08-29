Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who hacked into more than 200 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

George Garofano was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bridgeport. After prison, he must serve three years of supervised release and perform 60 hours of community service.

The North Branford man was one of four men arrested in the 2014 hacking scandal that led to private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others being made public.

Authorities say the hackers used a phishing scheme that sent emails appearing to be from Apple security accounts that asked for usernames and passwords.

Garofano pleaded guilty in April and asked for leniency, saying he faces a lifetime loss of rights because of the felony conviction.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP NewsBreak: Staff at psychiatric hospital fear for safety

    AP NewsBreak: Staff at psychiatric hospital fear for safety

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-08-29 21:23:28 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-08-29 23:33:52 GMT
    A patient with a history of violence has been charged with assault after he punched a nurse, knocked her to the floor and repeatedly stomped on her head at a Washington state psychiatric hospital that recently lost...More >>
    A patient with a history of violence has been charged with assault after he punched a nurse, knocked her to the floor and repeatedly stomped on her head at a Washington state psychiatric hospital that recently lost accreditation.More >>

  • Bill Gates directs education funding to poor US schools

    Bill Gates directs education funding to poor US schools

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-08-28 19:05:34 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-08-29 23:32:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Co-Chair of Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates speaks in Washington, D.C. Gates is taking a more targeted approach in his goal to help America's struggling school...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Co-Chair of Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates speaks in Washington, D.C. Gates is taking a more targeted approach in his goal to help America's struggling school...
    Marking another phase in his education agenda, Bill Gates is now taking a more targeted approach to help America's struggling schools.More >>
    Marking another phase in his education agenda, Bill Gates is now taking a more targeted approach to help America's struggling schools.More >>

  • Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans after ruling

    Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans after ruling

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-08-28 17:00:28 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-08-29 23:32:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...

    The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns says he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from...

    More >>

    The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns says he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly