Former Alabama star Trent Richardson signs with Alliance Birmingham

Alliance Birmingham has officially signed the biggest name thus far of the new Alliance of American Football league.

The league announced Wednesday afternoon that former NFL and Alabama running back Trent Richardson has signed with the team.

Richardson, a 5-foot-9, 225-pound tailback, joins Alliance Birmingham after a four-year professional career in the NFL and CFL. At Alabama, Richardson played in 38 games in three years and won two national championships.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.