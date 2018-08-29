State working to give schools more resources for mental health

Last March when 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington was shot inside of Huffman High School, the tragedy hit the school system hard. Birmingham BOE President Cheri Gardner said protecting students means a greater commitment to counseling and mental health problems of students.

“We need to meet every child where they are and that is emotional, mentally before those issues become tragic,” she said.

Alabama mental health officials promised to provide additional money to school systems during a meeting Tuesday in Montgomery.

Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy told a Federal Commission on School Safety she and fellow superintendents would need those resources.

“We need help in the mental health of our students. We need to have a model plan for how to do a threat assessment,” Murphy said.

The state department of mental health is looking to group Alabama schools into new districts and to pair them up with mental healthcare authorities.

