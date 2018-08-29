New budget brings future JeffCo roads improvements

Jefferson County Commissioners hope to continue their work of improving roadways and protecting drivers.

Jefferson County could not fix a lot of roads, pave them or maintain them because of the past money problems which lead to bankruptcy, but those days are over now the commission is in a catch-up mode.

The commission has wrapped up budget hearings for the coming budget year. Commission President Jimmie Stephens says issues that affect people, such as public safety, roads and infrastructure, remain a top funding concern.

The commission has $14 million, with hopes of adding $5 million, for paving and other projects thanks to revamping its sales tax. Still, Stephens said a proposed state gas tax increase for roads and bridges will help.

"Well, one of the things we don't want to do is leave federal monies on the table because we don't have matching dollars," he said.

Jefferson County continues to address road issues deciding which one is the greatest threat to public safety. The gas tax proposal is expected to be introduced in next year's legislature.

