New JeffCo school safety plan to be announced Thursday

Jefferson County parents and students should pay attention Thursday when Sheriff Mike Hale unveils his school safety plan.

Law enforcement has been training to handle active shooters in our schools. Parts of Sheriff Hale's plan will be to putting school resource officers into every Jefferson County school - not just the high schools and middle schools.

Sheriff's Hale wants to hire retired deputies to provide additional SROs at the elementary schools. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens agrees with Hale more has to be done to protect students.

"When you have people out there who will do anything, in any place. You want your parents, you constituents to feel safe," Stephens said.

Hale's plan will also include having a team to address counseling and mental health issues.

