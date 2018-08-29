Auburn students ready for first game of the season

Only three days remain before the first game of Auburn University’s football season, and for students, the anticipation is almost unbearable. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This year's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will mark the first-ever meeting between Auburn and Washington on the gridiron and Auburn University students are excited to be in the stands.

Only three days remain before the first game of Auburn University’s football season, and for students, the anticipation is almost unbearable. The Auburn Tigers will face off against the Washington Huskies at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. Although this first game isn’t on the plains, students say that they don’t mind making the drive for what is sure to be a great game.

"Students are talking about what potential the football team has this upcoming season," says SGA President, Dane Block. "It kind of takes over the conversation whether you are walking through campus or just hanging out with friends off campus, but you can definitely feel it in the air. As we go from week to week, it just intensifies with tailgates being put up mid-week on the campus green and so forth. So, I think the momentum builds as the season goes on. I plan on leaving town tomorrow and spending some time in Atlanta. You know, it's tough going back to that stadium after the past couple of performances, but I'm feeling good about this one. I always say third times the charm."

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game boasts an average attendance of 68,887 -- higher than the attendance of 36 bowl games last year.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.