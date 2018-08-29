AP source: Saints acquiring QB Bridgewater from Jets - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP source: Saints acquiring QB Bridgewater from Jets

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the New York Jets for a draft pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.

While record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is entrenched as New Orleans' starter, the move signifies that Saints coach Sean Payton was not entirely comfortable with either veteran Tom Savage or second-year pro Taysom Hill serving as Brees' backup.

The Saints have their sights set on Super Bowl contention after coming within one play of reaching the NFC title game last season. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles demonstrated the importance of a solid backup quarterback in 2017, winning a championship after Nick Foles had to replace injured starter Carson Wentz.

AP Sports Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. in New York contributed to this report.

