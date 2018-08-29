Otter predicts winner of Auburn, Washington matchup

Oz the Otter makes his prediction for the winner of the Auburn vs. Washington Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. (Source: Georgia Aquarium/Chick-Fil-A KickOff Game)

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers and No. 6 Washington Huskies are set to meet for the first time ever Saturday in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game that 'otter' be good.

So who has the best insight into whether it will be the Tigers or the Huskies that comes out on top in this top-10 matchup?

Oz, the 17-year-old rescued southern sea otter recently took time out of his busy schedule at the Georgia Aquarium to predict the winner. The Tigers should prevail!

The Washington Huskies and Tigers will meet at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be Washington’s first trip to the game, the first Pac-12 vs. SEC matchup in the game, and the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and Huskies.

Auburn is making its third appearance in the game with its last appearance resulting in a 31-24 win over Louisville in 2015.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.