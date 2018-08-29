Wes: More heat, humidity as we count down to September

WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: We’ve had some big rain and lightning producers scattered throughout the area this afternoon and this activity will slowly diminish this evening. There may be some fog in areas that received heavy rain, with lows in the muggy 70s. Tomorrow will start off dry, but there will be more pop-up thunderstorms and showers later in the day, so keep the umbrella nearby!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UAB will kick off the football season with a game against Savannah State at 7 p.m. I can’t rule out a storm or shower near kickoff time, but the rain chances will gradually decrease throughout the game. The feels-like temperature will be near 90 degrees at kickoff.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: As we count down to the arrival of meteorological fall, our weather will remain in classic summer mode! Expect very hot and steamy weather through Friday, with hit-or-miss pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening hours. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will likely strengthen over the region this weekend and this will keep the heat in place through early next week, with storms more isolated. We are moving closer to the annual peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and this time of the year we often see tropical systems that develop from strong tropical waves over the far eastern Atlantic. We are monitoring one tropical disturbance now moving off the coast of Africa that has a 50 percent chance of development within the next five days. We will keep you posted!

ALABAMA AND AUBURN FOOTBALL: If you have big plans to travel to Atlanta for Auburn's game this weekend, temperatures will be topping out in the 80s, with a 20-30 percent chance of storms and showers. Tide fans can expect highs near 91 degrees in Orlando, with a 50-60 percent chance of storms and showers. Remember to click the “follow me” function on the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you plan on traveling. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.