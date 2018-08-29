Hacktivist drama 'Mr. Robot' to end with 4th season in 2019 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hacktivist drama 'Mr. Robot' to end with 4th season in 2019

(Michael Parmelee/USA Network via AP). This image released by USA Network shows Rami Malek in a scene from "Mr. Robot." USA Network announced the fourth and final season of the award-winning series will return in 2019.
(Peter Kramer/USA Network via AP). This image released by USA Network shows Rami Malek in a scene from "Mr. Robot." USA Network announced the fourth and final season of the award-winning series will return in 2019.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The hacktivist thriller "Mr. Robot" is coming to an end.

USA Network said Wednesday the drama series starring Emmy Award-winner Rami Malek will air its fourth and final season in 2019.

In a statement, "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail says he decided that it was time to bring the story to a close next season.

"Mr. Robot" will conclude the way he'd envisioned it since it began, Esmail says.

Malek plays Elliot, a troubled cyber-security engineer and hacker who's drawn into a revolutionary movement.

Christian Slater also stars in the Peabody Award-winning drama.

An air date for the final season of "Mr. Robot" was not announced.

