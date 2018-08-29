Andre, born August 2007, is a bright, charismatic boy. His favorite football team is Alabama and favorite color is blue.
Andre enjoys playing video games, playing basketball and football. He enjoys eating out and being active. Andre wants to be a superhero because of his desire to help save people.
His favorite holiday is Christmas. He loves to read and wants a large collection of books. He loves Star Wars, building things, Legos and swimming. He finds joy in being helpful around the house and he makes friends easily. Andre is extremely family oriented and will make a great addition to a family.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.