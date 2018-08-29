Jill: Tracking developing showers and storms

We will continue to see showers and storms flaring up, and they’ll be widely scattered to scattered in nature. They will be pulse-like, and that means locally heavy rainfall and the potential for strong wind gusts as storms collapse. Keep an ear out for thunder and watch out for ponding on roadways. It’s another hot and humid day, and that won’t change anytime soon.



The activity will tend to wane in the evening hours and that’s good news for those going to either the UAB or Samford football game.



The rain and storm coverage looks lower on Friday and through Labor Day. Coverage will range between 20-30 percent each afternoon. Rain coverage does look higher though along the Gulf Coast and the mountains, just in case you are going to be there for the long weekend.



Heading to Atlanta or Orlando to watch your favorite football team play? Well anticipate a better chance for rain and storms in Florida, which stinks since you won’t be in a dome if it does rain.



Fall officially begins in 23 days, though I still don’t see a cool down until maybe the middle of September!



Tropical Update: We are watching a wave about to move off the coast of Africa that has a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days.



Tracking developing showers and storms on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

