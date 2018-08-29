Car crashes into vacant home in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Car crashes into vacant home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after a car hit a vacant house Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in the 3700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The car left the road, went through a fence, hit the home and then rolled over.

The driver was taken to UAB Hospital. Police are trying to locate the owner of the house.

