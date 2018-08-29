Car crashes into vacant home in Birmingham

A new Starbucks is coming to the Five Points West area of Birmingham and city leaders say it will be a big economic draw for that area near the CrossPlex.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission is working to pull together suggestions for the legislature to consider in the upcoming session to clarify many gray areas of the law.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating after a car hit a vacant house Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman with a rare condition in Tuscaloosa that causes her face to appear purple is raising awareness about it. Samantha Robichaud has been living all her life with Sturge-Weber syndrome. Robichaud was born with a port wine birthmark on her face that has caused her to be blind in one eye and has recently created neurological problems for her.More >>
It’s a hot button issue that often sparks a debate across party lines - climate change. Dr. Marshall Shepherd, of the University of Georgia, joins J-P Dice to discuss the science behind it, and why it transcends politics.More >>
