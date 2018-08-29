Starbucks opening Friday in Birmingham’s Five Points West Area

A new Starbucks is coming to the Five Points West area of Birmingham and city leaders say it will be a big economic draw for that area near the CrossPlex.



Wednesday morning Starbucks had a soft opening and news conference announcing its partnership with several initiatives including the Dannon Project, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Alabama Tourism Department.



The Dannon Project will train local youth at that Starbucks location so they will have workforce skills that will make them successful wherever they land a job.

This Starbucks location will also be the first in the nation to carry maps of the Civil Rights Trail.

“You think about historical grounds here,” said Birmingham Council Member Steven Hoyt, “because the children of the movement were held in a bond over here when it was overcrowded at the jail so they had to hold them until the marches so they were held on these hollowed grounds. You know we're on hollowed grounds right here."

Councilman Hoyt says this is just the beginning of development in the Five Points West area.



He expects within the next year a Golden Rule BBQ and Walgreen's will open nearby.



