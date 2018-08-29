Taylor Swift pays tribute to Aretha Franklin at Detroit show - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Taylor Swift pays tribute to Aretha Franklin at Detroit show

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift honored Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift honored Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert...

DETROIT (AP) - Taylor Swift honored Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert in the Queen of Soul's hometown.

Swift told a sold-out crowd at Detroit's Ford Field on Tuesday that Franklin did so much for music, women's rights and civil rights. Swift said words could never describe how many things Franklin did that made the world a better place.

The pop star asked for a moment of silence so "every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her." After asking for the lights to go out, Swift said, "We love you Aretha."

The public is paying respects to Franklin during a two-day viewing at a Detroit museum.

Franklin, who died on Aug. 16, will be laid to rest on Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul

    Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-08-29 05:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-08-29 18:21:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...
    Hundreds of Delta Sigma Theta members pay last respects to Queen of Soul in moving tribute to their soror.More >>
    Hundreds of Delta Sigma Theta members pay last respects to Queen of Soul in moving tribute to their soror.More >>

  • Tariffs on imported newsprint nixed in win for US newspapers

    Tariffs on imported newsprint nixed in win for US newspapers

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-08-29 15:36:10 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-08-29 18:20:03 GMT
    The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren't harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.More >>
    The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren't harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.More >>

  • Sentencing resumes for ex-Texas officer convicted of murder

    Sentencing resumes for ex-Texas officer convicted of murder

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:33:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-08-29 18:20:01 GMT
    (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...

    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

    More >>

    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly