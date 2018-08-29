Behind the Front: Climate Change

It’s a hot button issue that often sparks a debate across party lines - climate change. Dr. Marshall Shepherd, of the University of Georgia, joins J-P Dice to discuss the science behind it, and why it transcends politics. Plus how politicians like Al Gore and the late Sen. John McCain could share similar beliefs, despite different political affiliations.

The climate change conversation kicks off at the (15:00) mark. Before that, Dr. Shepherd and J-P discuss the power of thunderstorms and if they get enough respect.

