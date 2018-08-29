'Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D' to be remastered for IMAX - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D' to be remastered for IMAX

(AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1993, file photo, Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif. Jackson’s estate and IMAX are partnering to digitally remaster “Michael Jackson’s Th... (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1993, file photo, Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif. Jackson’s estate and IMAX are partnering to digitally remaster “Michael Jackson’s Th...
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). A fan of the former King of Pop Michael Jackson takes pictures whilst celebrating Jacksons Diamond Birthday Celebration with the installation of a giant 13 foot jewelled crown at London's iconic Southbank in London, Wednesday... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). A fan of the former King of Pop Michael Jackson takes pictures whilst celebrating Jacksons Diamond Birthday Celebration with the installation of a giant 13 foot jewelled crown at London's iconic Southbank in London, Wednesday...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Michael Jackson's estate and IMAX are partnering to digitally remaster "Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D" into IMAX 3D.

The partnership was announced Wednesday, which would have been the singer's 60th birthday. It will be released in IMAX theaters across the U.S. for one week, beginning Sept. 21.

The estate's co-executors say Jackson loved to give his fans the "latest and greatest in technology and entertainment experiences."

The short film, directed by John Landis, premiered in Los Angeles in 1983. The 3D version was first shown at the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017.

The remastered release precedes the launch of Amblin Entertainment's fantasy film, "The House with a Clock in Its Walls," starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

Jackson was 50 years old when he died in June 2009.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

