Vecchia: Italian Meatballs

Ingredients:

2 lb ground beef

2 lb ground pork

4 whole eggs

1 large sweet onion (chopped fine)

4 toes of garlic (chopped Fine)

10 leaves of fresh basil (chopped fine)

2 tablespoons of dried oregano

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup of cream

Dash of cold water

1/2 cup of Parmesan-Reggiano (Graded extra fine)

1/2 cup Pecorino Romano (Graded extra Fine)

1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Put all ingredients in mixing bowl.

Mix with your hand, squeezing the meat through your fingers to blend well.

This process takes approximately 10 minutes and the color should change to a light pink with no highlights of dark color.

Let sit for a minimum of two hours, but preferably 24 hours.

Roll out into 2 to 3oz balls.

Take your sauté pan and heat to medium heat.

Add a little olive oil and sear on all sides.

It's okay if the center isn't completely cooked.

Prepare as many as you will need, and roll out the rest and freeze till you need it.

Put cooked meatballs in marinara and simmer for about an hour. Plate and serve!

