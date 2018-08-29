Tuscaloosa woman brings awareness to Sturge-Weber Syndrome

A woman with a rare condition in Tuscaloosa that causes her face to appear purple is raising awareness about it. Samantha Robichaud has been living all her life with Sturge-Weber Syndrome.



Robichaud was born with a port wine birthmark on her face that has caused her to be blind in one eye and has recently created neurological problems for her. She’s been bullied for how she looks and wants people to know although she looks different, she’s just like everyone else.



Robichaud says because there is a lack of specialists in the area that know how to treat the condition she’s looked for help else where.



She found specialists in Baltimore Maryland that can help with the medical complications she’s having from the syndrome.

