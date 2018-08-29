Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy attend "SUBCONSCIOUS" by Bria Murphy Gallery Opening at Lace Gallery in Los Angeles. Murphy is going to be a father for the t... (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy attend "SUBCONSCIOUS" by Bria Murphy Gallery Opening at Lace Gallery in Los Angeles. Murphy is going to be a father for the t...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time.

The actor and comedian's publicist has issued a statement that the 57-year-old and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child in December. Their daughter, Izzy, is 2 years old.

Murphy began a relationship with the Australian model in 2012.

Murphy's oldest child is 29.

