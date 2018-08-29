CJ Donald Elementary School closed due to water issue - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

CJ Donald Elementary School closed due to water issue

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

CJ Donald Elementary School is closed today due to a water issue, according to Fairfield City Schools officials. 

Teachers and administrators are still expected to report to work.  CNP and para-professional workers do not. 

