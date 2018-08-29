Matt says rain chances on the increase this afternoon and evening

Good Wednesday morning! Starting off-dry with a few clouds around. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s. Still muggy, and the higher humidity will stick with us for the remainder of this week. We have a few showers along the Gulf Coast and plenty of showers and storms across the Midwest associated with a cold front. This system will slowly move to the southeast and enhance our rain chances this afternoon and evening. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. First alert for a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs approaching 90°F with feels like temperatures near 100°F.

Next Big Thing: Rain chances remain decent tomorrow with a 40 to 50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms that form over the next couple of days have the potential to produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds around 40 mph, frequent lightning, and possibly some small hail. Severe threat remains low and very limited. With more clouds than sunshine, temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. UAB and Samford kickoff their football season Thursday evening. Can't rule out a few showers or storms early. Temperatures in the lower 80s around kickoff and cooling down into the upper 70s by the end of the games.



Labor Day Weekend Forecast: We'll stay in that typical summertime pattern over the weekend with rain chances around 20 to 30 percent. Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. A few storms are possible in Atlanta as Auburn kicks off their season against Washington. Few storms also possible in Orlando as Alabama begins their season against Louisville. No sign of cooler temperatures over the next seven days.



Tropics remain quiet now, but the models are showing signs of activity increasing in the Atlantic as we head into early next week.



