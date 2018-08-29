New learning tech lab opens at Tuscaloosa Public Library

The Tuscaloosa Public Library recently opened up their new Edna Turner Learning Center for kids 12 and up.



Folks can check out all kinds of hands on coding devices like sphero robots, and 3D printers.



The lab manager said the gadgets are also portable and they plan to expand the program and take them to the schools . They’ll be used for learning activities.



Edna Turner worked at the library for 20 years and as a Tuscaloosa city schools teacher for 30 years. She donated the money used to create the new tech lab.



To learn more about the Tuscaloosa Public Library visit here.

