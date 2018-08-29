Coca-Cola launches 'Dear Future Challenge' in Tuscaloosa

Wednesday is day two of the Dear Future Challenge in Tuscaloosa.



The purpose is to get young people to have input on how the future of Tuscaloosa will look like.



Tuscaloosa Coca-Cola and The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama have teamed up to place Dear Future Community Hubs on the campuses of Stillman College, the University of Alabama, Shelton State, and the Tuscaloosa River Market different days this week.



People can submit their ideas into the hub on how to better their community for a chance to win $30,000 that will go towards putting their winning plan into action. West Alabama Works will help execute the plan.

Here's a list of the times and places to submit your ideas:

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018

10:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m.

The University of Alabama - outside the Ferguson Student Center

Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Shelton State Community College

Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018

7:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.

The Farmers Market

Tuscaloosa River Market

Detailed Information on the Dear Future Tuscaloosa challenge can be found at this link.



