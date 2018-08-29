Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred charged with rape in France - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred charged with rape in France

PARIS (AP) - A French prosecutor says Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred has been charged with rape after he was arrested in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.

The Draguignan prosecutor's office said Lamjarred, 33, who was arrested Sunday, was released Tuesday night and placed under judicial control. Lamjarred has allegedly assaulted a woman, born in 1989, in a nightclub in Saint-Tropez. She has filed a complaint.

The Moroccan star was previously arrested in October 2016 for having assaulted a French woman in a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysee Avenue in Paris. He was charged with aggravated rape and assault. That case has not been brought to trial yet.

Lamjarred is well known on the Arab pop music scene. King Mohammed VI awarded him Morocco's highest national honor in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sentencing underway for ex-Texas cop convicted of murder

    Sentencing underway for ex-Texas cop convicted of murder

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:33:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-08-29 09:00:24 GMT
    (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...

    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

    More >>

    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

    More >>

  • Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:43:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-08-29 09:00:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...

    A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

    More >>

    A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

    More >>

  • Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul

    Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-08-29 05:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-08-29 08:59:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...
    Hundreds of Delta Sigma Theta members pay last respects to Queen of Soul in moving tribute to their soror.More >>
    Hundreds of Delta Sigma Theta members pay last respects to Queen of Soul in moving tribute to their soror.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly