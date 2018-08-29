Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits to go on public display - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits to go on public display

(Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand on the steps of St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, after their wedding ceremony.
(Ben Stansall/pool photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England.
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave as they leave Windsor Castle in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor.

LONDON (AP) - The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding are to go on public display later this year at the ceremony's venue, Windsor Castle.

Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride's silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot (5-meter) veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II.

There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.

The exhibition "A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex" will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

