Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK
AP National Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at a packed ceremony that capped a day of mourning in Detroit.

The sorority's traditional Omega Omega service Tuesday night lasted nearly an hour, saluting Franklin with song, scripture and words. Franklin was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta as an honorary member in 1992. She was remembered for her regal presence and love of her community - traits they say embody the organization's virtues.

A sea of women wearing black, many with African violet corsages and pearl necklaces lead a procession into the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. More than 1,000 people attended the service.

Franklin died Aug. 16 and will be laid to rest on Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:43:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:13 AM EDT2018-08-29 06:13:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...
    Family, friends and constituents will gather at the Arizona State Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain.More >>
    Family, friends and constituents will gather at the Arizona State Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain.More >>

  • McSally, Sinema to face for Arizona Senate seat

    McSally, Sinema to face for Arizona Senate seat

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-08-29 02:11:47 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-08-29 06:12:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, U.S. Senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., stands at the international border with Mexico, with ranchers Jim Chilton, left, and Tom Kay, right, south of Arivaca, Ariz. In her bid...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, U.S. Senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., stands at the international border with Mexico, with ranchers Jim Chilton, left, and Tom Kay, right, south of Arivaca, Ariz. In her bid...
    Arizona's Republicans on Tuesday will decide a three-way battle over which candidate to nominate to replace the state's junior U.S. Senator, who is retiring because he has no political future after criticizing...More >>
    Arizona's Republicans on Tuesday will decide a three-way battle over which candidate to nominate to replace the state's junior U.S. Senator, who is retiring because he has no political future after criticizing President Trump.More >>

  • Sentencing underway for ex-Texas cop convicted of murder

    Sentencing underway for ex-Texas cop convicted of murder

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:33:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-08-29 06:09:32 GMT
    (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...
    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.More >>
    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly