Steelworkers in Fairfield rallying this week over contract negotiations

Hundreds of U.S. Steel workers in Fairfield are expected to rally this wee,b hoping for a fair shake when it comes to their contracts.



The United Steelworkers Union's contract is set to expire on Sept. 1, so the union is hoping to make some headway before then with the big steel company ArcelorMittal.



The local steelworkers union says steel has taken an uptick in the market, and says employees have worked very hard over the past three years to do everything they can to help U.S. Steel succeed. Now they want their pay to reflect their hard work. Keven Key told us steelworkers have made a lot of sacrifices that have allowed U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal to make a lot of money. Ray said the company now wants them to take a few steps back.



"Now that the market is in the upturn, they're wanting us to take more concessions and take a further step back, and we're just not going to do it. I mean we've done everything we can do for the company for survivability," Key, who is the president of the USW1013 said.



Key and other workers said despite their sacrifices, management gave themselves millions of dollars in bonuses.

A local strike rally is set for this Thursday at 3 p.m. at the USW Local 1013 Union Hall at 5211 Valley Road in Fairfield.



