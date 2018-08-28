Gulley wins re-election in Bessemer

After all the votes were counted Tuesday evening, Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley won re-election by a landslide.

Gulley received nearly 68% of the votes. He faced three other candidates including Cleo King, Anthony Underwood, and Bill Henry.

Gulley has served two terms as mayor in Bessemer.

