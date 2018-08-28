First Alert Weather: The coverage of rain will be higher tomorrow afternoon

The radar has quieted down but will become more active again Wednesday afternoon.

Our Next Big Thing will be scattered showers and storms returning both Wednesday and Thursday. This is good news since abnormally dry conditions exist across several counties in West Central Alabama. A First Alert for a strong storm or two seeing it will be very hot and humid outside.

The activity will tend to wane in the evening hours and that’s good news for the start of the UAB and Samford football season on Thursday.

The rain and storm coverage looks lower on Friday and through Labor Day now. Coverage will range between 20-30% each afternoon. Rain coverage does look higher though along the Gulf Coast and the mountains just in case you are going to be there for the long weekend.

Heading to Atlanta or Orlando to watch your favorite football team play? Well, anticipate a better chance for rain and storms in Florida which stinks since you won’t be in a dome if it does rain.

Fall officially begins in 24 days though I don’t see a cooldown until maybe the middle of September!

Tracking quieter weather for the rest of Tuesday night.

