Gadsden mayoral race heading to a runoff

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

The mayoral race in Gadsden was not decided Tuesday evening and will be heading to a runoff after no candidate received 50% of the vote plus one vote.

The incumbent, Sherman Guyton, will face Etowah County Commissioner Carolyn Parker in a runoff election.

Guyton is wrapping up his third term as mayor, running for a fourth.

Parker, if elected, would be the first African American and the first female to be elected mayor of Gadsden.

The runoff is scheduled for October 9.

