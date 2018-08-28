Gadsden mayoral race heading to a runoff

The mayoral race in Gadsden was not decided Tuesday evening and will be heading to a runoff after no candidate received 50% of the vote plus one vote.

The incumbent, Sherman Guyton, will face Etowah County Commissioner Carolyn Parker in a runoff election.

Guyton is wrapping up his third term as mayor, running for a fourth.

Parker, if elected, would be the first African American and the first female to be elected mayor of Gadsden.

The runoff is scheduled for October 9.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.