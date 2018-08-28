Future is bright and refreshing in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa is one of only 15 cities nationwide selected for the "Dear Future Challenge" sponsored by Coca-Cola.

After beating the heat with a cola, students 18 to 24 type up a short idea for workforce development training.

The winning idea will receive $30,000 grant from Coca-Cola directly toward the new training initiative.

"We're coming back to our roots to engage in our local community. And, what better way than to engage young people to see what are the needs in your community and we will fund a grant to see it come to fruition," said Linda Sewell, Coca-Cola UNITED.

The University of Alabama will have a hub set up Wednesday from 10am to 4pm. Shelton State hosts the competition on Thursday from 11am to 3pm. And, in case you miss the campus opportunities, the Farmers Market will have a hub set up at the Tuscaloosa River Market on Saturday from 7am to noon.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and West Alabama Works are also partners in the contest that wraps up in October.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.