Tuscaloosa County School Board meets to discuss plans for the area

The Tuscaloosa County School board has big plans for the area that includes Tuscaloosa County High School and Northport Elementary.



It invited Northport's Mayor and City council to a luncheon Tuesday for an update on those projects, but no one representing the city came.



"We're trying to meet the needs of as many kids as we can with a minimal limited funding base," School Superintendent Walter Davie told Fox6 News.



In October, a brand new career tech annex opens at County High School. The $4.5 million project will bring kids from the Northside and Sipsey Valley school zones to the school for career tech classes that include automotive, agri-science and modern manufacturing.



"They can make good lives with that. There's just so many opportunities," Davie explained.

Board members discussed building an access road to make traffic in and out of the area easier. Davie said the school system would pay for some of the work and is seeking help from others including the Tuscaloosa County Commission for help with those costs.

Northport Mayor Donna Aaron said two council members were out of town and she and two others had scheduling conflicts and couldn't attend Tuesday's meeting. Davie looks forward to working with them in the future.

"We've got to keep that communication together," he concluded.



