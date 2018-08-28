Concern building about how many folks will be allowed at high school graduation

A grandparent of an Oak Grove High School senior is concerned about not being able to watch his grandchild graduate because of limited space.

"Everybody needs to look at what we can do to make it where these kids can have their family at their graduation. We've all took care of them for 13 plus years. And it's a shame that we can't all see them graduate,” said the man who wished not to be identified.

According to school officials, this year’s commencement ceremony will be held inside and students will be given only six tickets.

A school system spokesperson says that most of the schools that have held graduation outside in the past will be holding it indoors this year.

Last year, several schools, including Oak Grove, had to move the ceremony inside at the last minute because of rain. System officials say the schools are hoping to avoid that scenario this time.

However, a school spokesperson also adds that the tickets will be for “priority seating.” After tickets are taken, the doors will be opened for everyone and the facilities will be filled to capacity.

System officials are also working on setting up live streams to handle any overflows.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.