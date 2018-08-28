University of Alabama hosts Literacy Leadership Conference

Instructors with the University of Alabama College of Education hosted a literacy leadership conference Tuesday at the Bryant Conference Center.

The event focused on what teachers can do to help kids learn how to read easier. One of the organizers said teachers who know the best practices can get the best results from their young readers. That includes things as simple as encouraging kids to read aloud.

People attending the conference were also suggested to do more instructional writing, use reading intervention and to make better use of resources in the school library to get kids interested in reading.



Organizers feel reading can also be improved by better supporting teachers who are doing individual classroom work.



"Motivating teachers and providing us with a culture in the schools that everyone wants to be part of. Everyone wants to be at the school and get busy with the hard work of reading," Carol Donovan with the UA College of Education explained.

The conference drew more than 120 people from around the state.

