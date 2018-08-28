Petition asks Adamsville Police to apologize to man wrongfully accused of “casing” homes

A man wrongfully accused of casing homes by Adamsville Police is trying to clear his name.

A petition organized by the Justice Collaborative is asking the city of Adamsville to take down the post and apologize to Gregory Nevels who was the subject of a beware post by Adamsville Police.

The petition says, "Anytime someone 'googles' Mr. Nevels these lies about his past will come up. This makes it hard for Mr. Nevels to do his job and is an unfair attack on him. Mr. Nevels deserves a fair chance to live his life, to earn an honest wage, and to not be constantly stereotyped.”

