Jeff Co EMA siren testing goes well on first day

The Jefferson County EMA says the first day of testing its new siren activation system went very well.

There was one minor issue but officials say it was quickly corrected and everything is working as normal.

Testing will continue on Wednesday and Thursday mornings before the system goes Live on Friday.

“The testing is critical for us. We would not roll this thing out. The public, including my family, lives in Jefferson County. It’s just as important for me to get this as anyone else. This is a life-saving measure,” said Chris Tate, Jefferson County EMA.

The new system works on a polygon warning system. It will alert only those in the direct line of the storm. Before, all of Jefferson County would have gotten the warning regardless of their location.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.