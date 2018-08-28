Alabaster places one year hold on all housing development along Alabama 119

If you want to build a new house in Alabaster off Alabama 119, you are going to have to wait at least a year.

The Alabaster city council has decided to put a hold on all new housing development along Alabama 119.

Brian Binzer is the City Manager in Alabaster and he says the city decided that until they get a plan in place to address the traffic on Alabama 119, it has to happen.

"People do want to live here, it is one of the fastest growing cities in the whole state so people are moving to Alabaster and want to be here. We just have to make sure that as they move here that we have all of our infrastructure in place and do it right," Binzer said.

He says the city has been working with ALDOT to get 119 widened for a while, but recently they found out it is going to cost a lot more than what they thought.

Without the widening, growth has to stop.

"What we are looking at is anything new that comes through the door that is not already plodded or planned or anything along that line - those things are put on pause," Binzer said.

Council voted on a one year moratorium. It impacts areas in south Alabaster, south of Fulton Springs Road and Kent Dairy Road, west of Interstate 65 and east of Shelby County 17.

This will not impact developments that were approved before Monday, August 27. Those will still continue as planned.

