ALDOT says 59/20 bridge replacement project on schedule

The Alabama Department of Transportation insists they are not behind on their schedule to bring down the 59/20 bridges in downtown Birmingham.

ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard says the earliest the contractor, Johnson Brothers, could bring down the bridges was October 1 in their contract.

Now, it looks like delays on the ramp work could keep the bridges from coming down until very late this year or early 2019.

Leonard says that will still allow for them to stay on schedule.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.