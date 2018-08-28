Ariana Grande will perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ariana Grande will perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Grande will perform at the funeral for Aretha Franklin on Friday, Aug. 31. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Grande will perform at the funeral for Aretha Franklin on Friday, Aug. 31.

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Ariana Grande will be among the performers who will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at her funeral Friday.

Grande will be among entertainers Steve Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. Franklin's rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says Franklin met Grande when the two performed at the White House in 2014 for then President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as part of the "Women of Soul" concert. Quinn says Franklin enjoyed meeting Grande at the time. Franklin's family was moved by Grande's performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" after Franklin's Aug. 16 death.

Grande performed the song with The Roots on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Besides performers, speakers include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bill Gates directs education funding to poor US schools

    Bill Gates directs education funding to poor US schools

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-08-28 19:05:34 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-08-28 23:38:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Co-Chair of Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates speaks in Washington, D.C. Gates is taking a more targeted approach in his goal to help America's struggling school...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Co-Chair of Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates speaks in Washington, D.C. Gates is taking a more targeted approach in his goal to help America's struggling school...
    Marking another phase in his education agenda, Bill Gates is now taking a more targeted approach to help America's struggling schools.More >>
    Marking another phase in his education agenda, Bill Gates is now taking a more targeted approach to help America's struggling schools.More >>

  • Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling

    Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-08-28 17:00:28 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-08-28 23:38:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...

    The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns says he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from...

    More >>

    The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns says he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.

    More >>

  • Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

    Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

    Sunday, August 26 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-08-26 23:22:13 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-08-28 23:38:45 GMT
    Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.More >>
    Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly