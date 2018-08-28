Next step taken to build new downtown stadium

Another step was taken on Tuesday toward building the new $174 million football stadium in downtown Birmingham.

On Tuesday, the city council okayed the vacation of property downtown where the stadium will be built.

The property covers almost 200,000 square feet and is between 22nd and 24th Street North.

Tad Snider, the executive director of the BJCC, says the project is still on track to be completed in the summer of 2021.

