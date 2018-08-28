B'ham police searching for woman missing since Sunday

The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a woman they say has been missing since Sunday.

She is identified as 28-year-old Davida Palmer of Birmingham.

Palmer was last seen on Sunday, August 26 in the northern part of the city.

Her car was located in her driveway in the 5200 block of Court P Ensley. The door was ajar and the keys were still inside.

The door to her home was also open and police say the house was in disarray.

If you have any information pertaining to Palmer's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8418. If you have additional information about the investigation, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

