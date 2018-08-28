B'ham police locate David Palmer's daughter

The Birmingham Police Department have located a woman who had been missing since Sunday.

She is identified as 28-year-old Davida Palmer of Birmingham.

Palmer was last seen on Sunday, August 26 in the northern part of the city. Police have said she has been located and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

She was unresponsive to first responders at the scene but is expected to recover.

