B'ham city council approves zoning change for new Wildwood apartments

The Birmingham City Council approved the construction of a 280 unit apartment complex for the Wildwood shopping area.

The council voted for a zoning change to allow for multi-family residents.

The developer - the Dobbins Group - plans to build the complex next to the Wildwood Shopping Center near the location of the old movie theater before it was demolished.

The location is close to downtown. The area is seen as a draw because it's so close to groceries and shopping.

The developer believes the apartments will lead to more retail stores coming to the area.

Work should start by April of 2019.

