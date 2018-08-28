Jill: Tracking hot temperatures and a few showers

We're tracking a few showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, though the main cluster is near Sumter County and slowly moving northward. It’s very hot and sticky outside and you’ll have to continue to find ways of staying cool and keeping the lawn and plants watered.

Our Next Big Thing will be scattered showers and storms returning Wednesday and Thursday. This is good news since abnormally dry conditions exist across several counties in West Central Alabama.

The activity will tend to wane in the evening hours and that’s good news for the start of the UAB and Samford football season on Thursday.

The rain and storm coverage looks lower on Friday and through Labor Day. Coverage will range between 20-30% each afternoon. Rain coverage does look higher though along the Gulf Coast and the mountains just in case you are going to be there for the long weekend.

Heading to Atlanta or Orlando to watch your favorite football team play? Anticipate a better chance for rain and storms in Florida which stinks since you won’t be in a dome if it does rain.

Fall officially begins in 24 days, though we may not see a cool down until maybe the middle of September!

